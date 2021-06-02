Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $103.50 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $103,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

