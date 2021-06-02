Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,336,765 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 305.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of CAE worth $88,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025,126 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CAE by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 601,165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CAE by 86,641.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $79,964,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

