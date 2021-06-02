Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 62,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $78,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.91 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

