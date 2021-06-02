Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 103,955 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,955 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $115,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of INTU opened at $438.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $445.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.