Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $133.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.64 million to $144.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 810.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $733.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

