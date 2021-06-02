Ryo Currency Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $978.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,640.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.90 or 0.07169345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $686.82 or 0.01874479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00499003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00183626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.27 or 0.00723966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.18 or 0.00478088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00420902 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,119,871 coins and its circulating supply is 30,002,559 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars.

