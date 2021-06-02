SafeCapital One Day Trading Volume Hits $303.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. SafeCapital has a market cap of $57,941.71 and $303.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025801 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002239 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

