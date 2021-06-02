Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 14,071 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,071 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,091,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,627,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 215,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,263. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $14,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

