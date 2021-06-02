Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €136.00 ($160.00) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €123.70 ($145.53).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €124.44 ($146.40) on Wednesday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €120.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

