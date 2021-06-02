Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 2,384 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $247.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $181.35 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

