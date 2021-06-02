Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Saia worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Saia stock opened at $233.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.
SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
