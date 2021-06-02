Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Saia worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $233.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

