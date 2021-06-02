salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,535 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,588. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.
