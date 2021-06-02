salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,535 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,588. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

