San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.76. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 237,105 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $259.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

