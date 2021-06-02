Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Update

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Shares of SAFM opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $177.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.80.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

