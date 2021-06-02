Scala Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Scala has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $12,769.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00285335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00186628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $454.42 or 0.01204376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.56 or 1.00034999 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,928,119,001 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,119,001 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

