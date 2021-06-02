Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.52

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 705212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.