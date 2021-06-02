Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.66 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SREI opened at GBX 45.79 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.65 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.56 ($0.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.44. The stock has a market cap of £224.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.21.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

