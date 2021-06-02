Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 29th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Scopus BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of SCPS stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41. Scopus BioPharma has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $47.86.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

