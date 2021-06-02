Scott G. Ginn Sells 975 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00.

AMED traded down $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

