Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Tops $2.33 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.33 million and $85,530.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00081174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.01024093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.80 or 0.09522501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

