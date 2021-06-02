Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Neutral

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

GRA has been the topic of several other reports. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.50.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Kalmar Investments Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 515,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,292,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

