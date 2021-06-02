SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $110.27 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $110,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $247.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $181.35 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

