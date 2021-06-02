Secret Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00004418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $116.09 million and $2.12 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 184,826,112 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

