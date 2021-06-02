Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 88,600 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

DKNG stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

