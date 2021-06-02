Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $11.85 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

PFE stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.