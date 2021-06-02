Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 11,270 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.22% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $122,333,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after buying an additional 1,160,669 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,273,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,533,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJRD. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

