SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. 368,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,176. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

