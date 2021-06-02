SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Buyback $250.00 million in Outstanding Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. 368,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

