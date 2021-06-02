Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Tops $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $947,332.14 and approximately $64,487.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00283923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00186433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.36 or 0.01183974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,611.47 or 0.99763840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032855 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

