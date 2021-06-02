Selfkey (KEY) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $38.70 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.14 or 0.01026372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.01 or 0.09583049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00051357 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

