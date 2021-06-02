SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NYSE:SLS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.35. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 1,322,633 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

