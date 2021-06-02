Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Major Shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William Sells 1,063 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. 13,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,243. The stock has a market cap of $733.09 million, a PE ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.26.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMLR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.