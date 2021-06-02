SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 9.3%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price fell 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.36. 20,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 419,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

