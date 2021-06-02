Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.72 million.

Semtech stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 728,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.33. Semtech has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.82.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

