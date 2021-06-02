Semux Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Semux has a total market cap of $241,644.93 and approximately $38.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Semux has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00017008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018960 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003253 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

