Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $254,400.38 and $58,858.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

