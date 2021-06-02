Sentivate Reaches Market Cap of $44.20 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $44.20 million and $250,494.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.53 or 0.01021472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.38 or 0.09547398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

