Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Cap of $245.66 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Serum has a total market capitalization of $245.66 million and approximately $80.54 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00012926 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.24 or 0.01034611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.39 or 0.09669856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052717 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

