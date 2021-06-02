Sessia (KICKS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $33,297.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $668,318.88 and approximately $33,297.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sessia has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00082636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.01036369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,646.77 or 0.09589079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052657 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,061,138 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

