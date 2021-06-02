Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$8.45 on Wednesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.83 and a 52 week high of C$9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

