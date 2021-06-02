Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$8.45 on Wednesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.83 and a 52 week high of C$9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

