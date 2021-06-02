Shadows (DOWS) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.69 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Shadows has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $625,719.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shadows has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00082695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.01039208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.25 or 0.09708224 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00052360 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.