Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF)’s share price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shanghai Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

