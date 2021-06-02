ShareRing 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.58 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One ShareRing coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. ShareRing has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShareRing Profile

SHR is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

