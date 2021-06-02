Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.17. The company had a trading volume of 234,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

