Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,171 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. 254,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,471,971. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $222.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.