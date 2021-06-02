Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,935 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $218.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308,238. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.37. The company has a market capitalization of $591.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

