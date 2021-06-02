Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 162.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.90. 743,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,797,500. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $112.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

