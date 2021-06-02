Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.02 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,848,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.