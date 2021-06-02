Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $247,302,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,209. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.