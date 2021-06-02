Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,339. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $404.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

